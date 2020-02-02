Union Budget
Sikkim Lottery Sambad Results Dear Love Morning 11:55am 02.02.2020

Lottery

Lottery Sambad Results for 02.02.2020 are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning live PDF with winning numbers list.

lottery sambad

Sikkim’s 'Dear Love Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Monday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Love Morning' will be announced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results February 2:

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is a 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery latest result for today were updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

