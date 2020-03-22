The Debate
Lottery Sambad Result 22.03.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results

Lottery

Lottery Sambad Results for 22.03.2020 are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning live results with winning numbers list.

lottery sambad

Sikkim’s 'Dear Love Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Sunday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Love Morning' will be announced by 11.55 AM.

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 20.03.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning Results

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results March 22

Also Read: Nirmal NR - 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.03.2020 - Winners List

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Also Read: Kolkata FF Result Today 20.03.2020: Kolkata Fatafat Online Result Live (Updated)

Prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is a 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery latest result for today were updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 20.03.2020: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results

