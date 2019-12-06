Sikkim Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Treasure Morning | Dec 6 | 11:55 AM

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasure Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Monday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasure Morning' will be announced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results December 6

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is a 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery latest result for today were updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

