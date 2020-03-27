The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lottery Sambad Result 27.3.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning Results

Lottery

Lottery Sambad Results for 27.3.2020 are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning live results with winning numbers list.

Written By Yash Sheth | Mumbai | Updated On:
lottery sambad

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasure Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Friday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasure Morning' will be announced by 11.55 AM.

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 26.3.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Precious Morning

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results March 27

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 25.3.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherished Morning Results

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
  • Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 26.3.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Precious Morning

Prize structure of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is a 5th prize as well, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery latest result for today were updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

Also Read: Lottery Sambad Result 25.3.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherished Morning Results

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
US SURPASSES CHINA IN COVID19 CASES
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
COVID-19
J&K: 38 FIRS FOR VIOLATING LOCKDOWN
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO