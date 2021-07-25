SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For July 25, 2021; Winning Results

The Superlotto Plus lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in California. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, its name was changed to SuperLotto Plus.

SuperLotto Plus winning numbers and results for July 25, 2021

The SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for tonight will be announced in the US at 7:57 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on July 25, 2021, at its usual time.

SuperLotto Plus results and previous winners

As mentioned earlier the last Superlotto lottery took place on July 24, 2021. The winning numbers in this lottery were 1,5,19,27 & 40. The Mega number was 8. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $20 million USD. Now the jackpot prize for July 25, 2021, is estimated to be more than $20 million USD.

How to play SuperLotto Plus lottery game?