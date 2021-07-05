Lottery Sambad Result 05:07:2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Respect Morning Results

The lottery Sambad Results for 05:07:2021 is out. Dear Valuable Lottery of Sikkim is a common weekly lottery held every Saturday. The face value of the ticket is ‘6’. The first prize is 50 lakh, the second prize is 9,000, the third prize is 500, the fourth prize is 250 and the fifth prize is 120. Other than, prizes there is a consolation prize worth 1,000. Monday’s weekly draw lottery ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ will be announced at 11.55 AM.

The 7 weekly Contestant Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – conducted every Monday morning, results declared at 11:55 am. First prize- Rs50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – is conducted every Tuesday morning, results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize - ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – conducted every Wednesday morning results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize - ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Precious Morning’ –conducted every Thursday morning, results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize -₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – conducted every Friday morning, results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize - ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize - ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. First prize - ₹ 50 Lakh

Sikkim Lottery Prize

The price of one ticket is Rs 6. For the latest information related to the result for Sikkim Lottery will be updated at 11:55 am on the official website http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/