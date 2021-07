UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For July 10, 2021: Tonight’s Winning Numbers

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are two of the popular National lotteries in the UK. Both these lotteries are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday and are similar to mainstream lottery formats, in the sense that they're based on a draw of numbers. The prizes depend on the numbers that match the draw. The draws of the last Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks will take place on July 10, 2021.

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks results and winning numbers for July 10, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced tonight at 7:30 p.m. GMT. Check for the final results in some time. Both the lotteries previously took place on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The jackpot prize for the Lotto draw was £7,006,533. The Lotto Hotpicks jackpot prize was £350,000.

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Previous Winning Numbers

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery was last drawn on July 7, 2021. The winning numbers of the Lotto lottery were 2,3,7,20,40,52. The Bonus number was 14. The jackpot prize was £7,006,533. The Lotto Hotpicks lottery winning numbers were the same as the Lotto winning numbers without the bonus number.

How to play Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks game?