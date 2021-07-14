UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For July 14, 2021; See Tonight’s Winning Numbers

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks are two of the most popular national lotteries in the United Kingdom. Both of these lotteries are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays and are similar to traditional lottery formats in that they are based on a number draw. The awards are determined by the numbers that match the random number generator. The most recent Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks drawings were held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks results and winning numbers for July 14, 2021

The winning numbers and results for the Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Lotteries will be announced tonight at 8 pm GMT. Check the final result in some time. The previous lotteries were held on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Lotto draw's jackpot prize was £7,006,533. The jackpot reward for Lotto Hotpicks was £350,000.

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks Previous Winning Numbers

Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks were last drawn on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Lotto lottery winning numbers were 09 - 19 - 22 - 33 - 47 - 54. 1 was the bonus number. £7,006,533 was the jackpot reward. The Lotto Hotpicks lottery winning numbers were identical to the Lotto numbers minus the bonus number.

How to play Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks game?

The Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks lottery games are easy to play.

For the lotto game, you first need to pick six numbers from 1 to 59.

If you are not able to pick your six numbers, you can use Lucky Dip. Lucky Dip randomly generates your numbers for the draw.

Along with the six numbers, a bonus number is also drawn on the day of the lottery.

For the Lotto Hotpicks, you first need to select the amount of numbers you want to play with. You can play with 1 to 5 numbers.

After choosing your amount of number, you need to select those numbers from a set of 1 to 59 numbers just like the Lotto draw.

You can also play the Lotto Hotpicks lottery by using Lucky Dip. As mentioned earlier, Lucky Dip randomly assigns you your numbers.

Each Lotto play costs £2 and for each Lotto Hotpicks game, it's £1.

The Lotto Hotpicks tickets are sold online from 6 am to 11 pm. However, for the days when the draws are supposed to happen the ticket sales stop at 7:30 pm. One should buy their tickets before this time to enter the draw for that particular day.