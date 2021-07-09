UK49s Teatime Lottery Numbers For July 9, 2020; Check Winning Results

The UK49s lunchtime lottery is one of the biggest daily lotteries in the UK and South Africa. The draw for this lottery occurs twice every day. In addition to the UK49s lunchtime lottery at 12.49 pm, there is also a teatime lottery draw that takes place at approximately 5:49 p.m. GMT every day.

UK49 Teatime lottery winner for July 9, 2021

The uk49s teatime results i.e. the winning numbers will be announced in the evening as the next draw will take place at 4.50 p.m. today. Check for the UK49s teatime results for today in some time as they will be updated here. The 49’s teatime lottery timing varies at times. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes place at 4:49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes place at 5:49 p.m. GMT.

UK49 Teatime lottery winner, July 8, 2020

The previous UK49 Teatime lottery took place on July 8, 2021. The timing for this lottery was 12.49 p.m. GMT. The winning numbers for this lottery were 17,18,23,27,29,30. And the booster number 12. The price of each bet at both lunchtime and teatime is £1. While the time for lunchtime lottery results remains constant, but the time for the teatime lottery keeps changing.

How to play the 49s lottery game

The 49s teatime lottery is similar to many other lottery games.

For playing the 49s teatime lottery, you need to draw six numbers and one booster number from a lot of 1 to 49 numbers.

It completely depends on you whether you want to play a 6 number draw or a 7 number draw.

The seven number draw includes a Booster ball that will increase your chances of winning the lottery.

You can either choose your own numbers or let the Lucky Dip pick those numbers randomly for you.

Cost of the bet and Prize Money

The price of each bet (minimum stake) in either lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 number draw, numbers are picked and if one of the picked numbers matches the winning numbers then the winning prize is £7 and if the same takes place in the 7 number draw, it's £6. For matching 2 winning numbers in the 6 number draw the prize is £54 and for the 7 number draw its £39.

The winning prize for 3 numbers matching with the winning numbers is £601 for the 6 number draw and for the 7 number draw it's £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 in the 6 number draw and in the 7 number draw the winning prize is £3,800. Finally, for a bet that matches 5 numbers of the winning numbers from the 6 number draw, the winning prize is £125,000 and for the 7 number draw, if the same occurs, the winning prize is £40,000.