1 Arrested, Will Seek Death Penalty For Culprits: CM Biren Singh On Manipur Horror Video

The horrifying video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob in Manipur has triggered a wave of anger and condemnation across the nation. Reacting to the appalling incident, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed deep concern and promised that his government would ensure strict action against all the culprits, even considering the possibility of capital punishment. The CM also announced the first arrest made in connection with the blood-boiling incident.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Biren Singh stated, "My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday." He assured the public that immediate action was taken by the Manipur Police after the video came to light, resulting in the first arrest made in the case.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur CM tweeted.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "We saw the video and I felt so bad. It's a crime against humanity... I immediately ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the perpetrators... At around 1.30 am (on Thursday), we arrested the main culprit."

PM Modi expresses 'shock' over Manipur video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his shock and pain over the ongoing violence in Manipur. Speaking on the video showing the barbaric act, PM Modi stated, "I am filled with pain, and the incident is shameful for any civil society." He emphasized the need for state governments to strengthen law and order, especially for the protection of women. PM Modi condemned the sinful act and called for strict actions against those responsible.

"Today, as I stand before you, next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this has its place. But the humiliation is of the entire Nation. 140 crore citizens are having to feel ashamed," PM Modi said.

"I appeal to all Chief Ministers that they strenghthen the law and order in their states, especially for the security of our mothers and sisters. That they take stringent steps and action - whether the incident be of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur. In this Country, in any corner of India, in any state government, rise above politics and division and uphold law and order and the respect and dignity of women. I want to assure citizens, no culprit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," the PM added.

The gruesome video emerged on social media platforms on July 19, unleashing a nationwide uproar and demands for immediate action. According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the incident occurred in the Kangpokpi district on May 4, when a mob molested the helpless women while they cried and pleaded for mercy.

The incident occurred just a day after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3. This tragic event has deeply scarred the conscience of the nation and called for stringent measures.

According to government sources, the government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share videos of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. "It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," government sources said.