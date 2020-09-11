1-day Session In Delhi Assembly On Sept 14; MLAs To Be Tested For COVID, No Question Hour

The Delhi Assembly is all set to convene on September 14, Monday for a special one-day session. As per sources, every MLA and media person attending the session will be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to sit in the Assembly. Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel revealed that the session would not host a question hour this time.

"We have made it mandatory to have every MLA tested for COVID-19 before they attend the session. RT-PCR test will also be done on media persons attending the session," Ram Niwas Goel told news agency ANI. "The agenda for discussion is not finalised yet. There will be no Question Hour. There will be discussion under Rule 280 in the House," he added.

As per the Assembly speaker, the MLAs have been asked to get an RT-PCR test done at their level or attend the Assembly Complex on September 11 between 10 AM and 1 PM along with their Aadhar Card for the RT-PCR Test. Specific directions for the same have also been issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat earlier this week.

Proposed by the Principal Secretary (Law), the special session was approved by the Cabinet on September 5. The final agenda of the house has not been decided yet. The sitting of the assembly will commence at 2 pm. The members have been asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, practice social distancing and wear face masks. No visitors will be allowed during the fourth part of First Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly in the Assembly Complex.

(With Agency Inputs)