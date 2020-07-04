1 Lakh Andhra NRIs Worldwide Hold Protests For Amravati In 300 Cities

Marking 200 days of the Amaravati protest, over 1 lakh Telugu NRIs from USA, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and other places held a virtual rally on Saturday, urging Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to not go ahead with his 3-capital plan. Speaking on this occasion, former CM Chandrababu Naidu, urged Reddy to rethink his decision to move the capital from Amaravati. He pointed out that farmers under Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been agitating against this move and 66 of them have lost their lives due to this protest.

"This is the 200th day for protecting Amaravati - the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Farmers under the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been agitating and have lost 66 lives, with the police and government behaving badly. People all over the world and in India are expressing their solidarity. The foundation stone was laid by PM Modi and was supported by all political parties, people of Andhra Pradesh. The present CM who was then in the Opposition had voted for Amaravati in the Assembly," he said via virtual conference.

Failing to repeal the AP Capital Regional Development Authority (APCRDA) and decentralisation of administration at the State Legislative Council, the YSRCP government reintroduced and passed the bill in the state assembly via voice vote, with no Opposition members present on June 16. The two bills which had been passed by the Assembly in January, were referred to a select committee by the Legislative council where the TDP holds a majority. The bills propose the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati - naming them the executive, judicial and legislative capital of the state.

While the select committee was rejected by the legislature secretary, the government had concluded that both bills were rejected by the Council. With the passage of the bills by the Assembly again, the governor can directly sign his assent without the need of the Council to pass it. It will then only require the President's assent.

Amaravati farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting for 200 days since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. After coming to power, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had scrapped the Start-Up Area Development Project in Amaravati which had been started by the previous TDP government. Reddy claimed the 3-capital idea will decentralise growth and shift economic development across the state.

The Amaravati Development Corporation which had allotted Rs. 2118 crores to develop infrastructure in the new capital has been stalled since World bank stopped its $300 million funding in developing the new capital. This was done after complaints were reportedly received from farmers and various organisations. In 2018, after the government's announcement, farmers who had voluntarily offered about 90% of the 38,581-acre land required for the new capital city in Amaravati, are now jolted by the stalling of development in Amaravati.