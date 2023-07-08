10 Disgraceful Visuals From Bengal Panchayat Polls You Never Thought You'd See

As the state of West Bengal turned up to vote in the crucial panchayat elections on Saturday, armed mobs and hooligans ran amok across several districts. Violence in Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, and other rural parts of North and Central Bengal has resulted in 18 fatalities at the time of publishing with several people injured. The mobs ran rampant in polling booths, desecrated ballot boxes and hurled crude bombs.

The worst subversion of democracy, caught clearly on camera

In numerous places, gangs were seen having captured polling centres and looted ballot boxes. The police and central forces appeared to be insufficient to bring the situation under control, their heavy weapons and pistols proving ineffective against heavy sticks, rocks and crude bombs used by the mobs.

(The stolen ballot box smashed open in Cooch Behar)

A video of a youngster running full speed with a ballot box in hand in Cooch Behar has gone viral online amid scenes of complete mayhem. Another visual, also from Cooch Behar, shows a large group of men and women marching with purpose towards a polling booth with laathis in hand.

(A youth was seen running away after stealing a ballot box)

At some polling centres, the polling officers were threatened (or worse) and chased away, leaving the ballot boxes at the mercy of the mobs, who then smashed them open and burned all the votes inside. Such incidents were witnessed in Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, and also Nurpur and Diamond Harbour.

(Polling booth after being captured in Baravita Primary School)

In Raninagar and some other areas, crude bombs were hurled to keep the voters away from the voting centres.

Fake voting was also allegedly witnessed in many voting centres across the state. In Shayishta Nagar, many ballot boxes were found filled with votes before voting even started. This was seen elsewhere as well.

(Ballot votes being burned by the mob)

Two polling agents were also killed during the mayhem in the state. In North 24 Parganas an Independent candidate’s polling agent was killed, while a BJP candidate’s polling agent was brutally killed in Cooch Behar.

(Heavy presence of police and central forces at various polling centres)

Visuals showed West Bengal police and the CRPF being forced to fire in the air to control the mobs causing mayhem across the state, but their crackdowns seemed sporadic and paled in comparison to the overwhelming presence of the mobs.

(A police officer firing in air while trying to control the mob)

Unabashed blamegame but little introspection from political parties

The violence, intimidation and myriad ways ballot boxes were defiled has amounted to the murder of democracy in the state. Politically, it's led to a massive blamegame, with the BJP accusing the Mamata government of 'colluding' with the State Election Commission and the Police. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has called the central forces' attempts to keep control 'feeble'. Other parties have also had their say, with whataboutery reigning supreme on a day when the festival of democracy was subverted.