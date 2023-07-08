10 Pics From Bengal Panchayat Polls Depicting Violence, Ballot Boxes Looted, People Killed

Quick links:
A polling booth in Cooch Behar's Sitai was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. The damaged the ballot boxes and tore the ballot papers. The hooligans also attacked the police force.
The polling booth in Baravita Primary School in Sitai was vandalised and all ballot papers were burned. The mob also threatened the voters.
Villagers staged a protest in Pirgachha of North 24 Parganas after a booth agent of an independent candidate was killed. Locals accused the TMC candidate's husband of murder and demanded his arrest.
Madhav Vishwas, the polling agent of a BJP candidate, was killed in an attack by hooligans, on a polling booth in Falimari gram panchayat of Cooch Behar. Police have launched an investigation.
Voting was suspended at Indreshwar Primary School, Booth number 6/ 131 due to water in the ballot box.
Ballot boxes were looted and ballot papers were thrown into a drain in Nurpur Panchayat. Visual from booth No. 44 & 45 of the Kholakhali, Nurpur.
People who were injured during the election-related violence in Cooch Behar were taken to hospital.
A clash erupted between CPI & TMC workers in Sonamukhi Block of Bankura and 16 people were injured. As of now, nine people have been killed in Panchayat polls violence in the state.
