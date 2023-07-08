Last Updated:

10 Pics From Bengal Panchayat Polls Depicting Violence, Ballot Boxes Looted, People Killed

Cases of violence, ballot boxes lootings and booths vandalism have been reported from several places in West Bengal on the polling day of panchayat elections.

Ajay Sharma
West Bengal panchayat polls violence
Republic

A polling booth in Cooch Behar's Sitai was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. The damaged the ballot boxes and tore the ballot papers. The hooligans also attacked the police force.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

The polling booth in Baravita Primary School in Sitai was vandalised and all ballot papers were burned. The mob also threatened the voters.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

Villagers staged a protest in Pirgachha of North 24 Parganas after a booth agent of an independent candidate was killed. Locals accused the TMC candidate's husband of murder and demanded his arrest.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

Madhav Vishwas, the polling agent of a BJP candidate, was killed in an attack by hooligans, on a polling booth in Falimari gram panchayat of Cooch Behar. Police have launched an investigation.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

Voting was suspended at Indreshwar Primary School, Booth number 6/ 131 due to water in the ballot box.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

Ballot boxes were looted and ballot papers were thrown into a drain in Nurpur Panchayat. Visual from booth No. 44 & 45 of the Kholakhali, Nurpur.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

A Villager found stamped ballot papers in Netra Gram Panchayat, Booth No-5. 

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

A man was seen running away with a ballot box in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

People who were injured during the election-related violence in Cooch Behar were taken to hospital.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

A clash erupted between CPI & TMC workers in Sonamukhi Block of Bankura and 16 people were injured. As of now, nine people have been killed in Panchayat polls violence in the state.

West Bengal Panchayat polls violence
Republic

Heavily armed Police and CRPF personnel were seen firing in the air to control the situation in Murshidabad.

