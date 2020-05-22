10 Trade Unions Violate Social Distancing; Stage Nationwide Protest Against Labour Reforms

As many as 10 trade unions including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) backed Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Communist Party of India's All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Friday violated social distancing by staging nationwide protests hunger strikes, demonstrations, processions and courting arrests at several places demanding the withdrawal of what they termed as "draconian changes in the labour laws."

The trade unions submitted a joint petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through email pressing their demand to withdraw the change in the labour laws "being affected by various state governments at your behest and ushering in an era of rampant privatisation, while ignoring all the demands of the working people of the country for direct universal food support and cash support to the needy households who are suffering the most under lockdown situation".

"The extreme cases are those of UP, Gujarat and MP, where almost all the labour laws are sought to be suspended for three years while same is being expanded to other states at the direct instance and insistence of central government," the letter said.

Demands made

There were many instances of assembling of huge crowds in Visakhapatnam, Bokaro, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Rourkela in a clear violation of social distancing regulations. They demanded halt to the policy of wholesale privatization PSUs and government departments through multi-pronged routes like corporatization, outsourcing, PPP, liberalized FDI etc, which were reiterated and announced during the package announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

The petition included the demands such as immediate relief to stranded workers to safely reach to their homes, food to be made available to all, universal coverage of ration distribution without conditions, ensure wages to all of the entire lockdown period, cash transfer of Rs.7500/- to all non-income tax-paying households including unorganized labour force, withdraw DA freeze to central government employees and CPSEs and DR freeze to pensioners and put a complete halt to any changes/dilutions in the labour laws.

