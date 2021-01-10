'100% Last Meeting On Cabinet Expansion', Says Yediyurappa After Meeting Amit Shah

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda amid the impasse on the long-overdue cabinet expansion due to the delay in getting the nod from the party high command in Delhi. Speaking on the same after concluding the meeting, Yediyurappa asserted that the cabinet expansion was discussed in detail and names for the cabinet rejig will be cleared as early as possible. He also stated, "100% this is the last meeting" with regards to the cabinet expansion."

"I explained to them in detail, the Gram Panchayat result. We also discussed the cabinet expansion in detail. The names will be cleared as early as possible. 100% this is the last meeting, they are going to clear the names early as possible," Yediyurappa said while speaking with ANI.

When asked earlier about the delay in cabinet expansion, Yediyurappa had pointed towards the party high command. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

Met our Party National President Shri @JPNadda ji & Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji today & discussed various issues pertaining to party and upcoming local bodies elections in Karnataka. National Gen secretary & state in-charge Shri @ArunSinghbjp ji was present.@BJP4India pic.twitter.com/QTVYRxuAMw — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 10, 2021

The chief minister was seemingly in a fix as there are too many aspirants for the cabinet berths, including BJP loyalists as well as those who quit Congress and JDS to switch their allegiance to BJP, leading to the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government.

Moreover, BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met Chief Minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a Minister. However, reacting to Shankar's claims, Chief Minister's political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya had clarified that no discussion has taken place on the expansion or reshuffle yet, and party national general secretary Arun Singh has instructed them to wait for the right time.

While CM Yediyurappa's pointed towards the high command for cabinet expansion, Arun Singh on January 4 had maintained that the expansion of the state cabinet was likely soon and it was Chief Minister's prerogative. The cabinet expansion has been pending since the time BJP formed the government in the state in July 2019 after toppling the coalition government.

