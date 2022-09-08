100 SP MLAs Ready To Join BJP? Keshav Maurya's Massive Claim After Akhilesh Yadav's Offer

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshav Prasad reacted strongly to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's encouragement to defect in light of what transpired in Bihar and claimed that the former CM was "desperate without power".

Speaking to reporters over Akhilesh Yadav's offer, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Without power, Akhilesh Yadav is desperate. He is like fish without water. The Samajwadi Party has become the 'Samaptwadi' party." Notably, Yadav had said that if the UP Deputy CM comes with 100 BJP MLAs and copies what occurred in Bihar, the Samajwadi party will back him. It is pertinent to mention that in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader and CM Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and formed Mahagathbandhan government with the help of RJD, Congress and Left.

Keshav Maurya slammed the SP chief, saying, "Their 100 MLAs are ready to join the BJP. We don't need to break the party because our government is functioning effectively with an absolute majority... He does not want any leader from backward classes to move ahead and rule by causing divisions. His desire to come to power will not be fulfilled in the next 25 years."

'Akhilesh should worry about his alliance, family': BJP

Hitting out at the former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that Yadav should be concerned with his own MLAs and alliance rather than "offering" the Chief Ministerial post to Maurya. "Keshavji is a proven, organisationally committed worker dedicated to party ideology. He will always be with BJP. He is not a leader to act in a selfish way," Chaudhary said, ANI reported.

Adding further he said, "Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party, and his MLAs as his legislators are in touch with us."

Notably, Keshav Maurya visited Barabanki on Wednesday, meeting with district officials and reviewing the development works. He said that UP is setting new records under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.