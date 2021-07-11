11 Govt Employees, Hizbul Chief's Sons Sacked In J&K, Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out At Centre

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday lashed out at the Centre accusing it of 'disempowering people of J&K' over the suspension of 11 government employees who were dismissed for allegedly working with terror groups. Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti 'accused the Centre of 'trampling the Constitution in the garb of pseudo nationalism' and claimed that all policy decisions in J&K were being taken to 'punish Kashmiris.'

11 Govt employees, Hizbul chief's sons suspended from service

The Centre on Sunday dismissed 11 government employees including the sons of designated global terrorist Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in a bid to clean the administration of J&K. Reacting to the development, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta called the move a 'welcome step' to end militancy in the UT.

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "This should have been done ages ago. But it is a welcome step. These are the people who spew hatred from Pakistan, and their sons work here, take our money and inform militants on who to kill. This is a welcome step to end militancy and stop the murder of politicians who support nationalism."

The decision to dismiss the 11 employees was taken at two meetings of the designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir. The dismissals have been initiated since April 2021 under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which employees who hold their office under the President and can be dismissed without an inquiry. As per PTI, the 11 employees, who have been dismissed, are from the Jammu Kashmir Police, the education, agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). This includes the sons of US-designated terrorist Salahuddin -- Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, who have been accused of terror funding.

(With Agency Inputs)