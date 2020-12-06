11 Opposition Parties Lend Support To Bharat Bandh Call, Demand Withdrawal Of Farm Laws

11 Opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD and the NCP have lent their support to the Bharat Bandh call issued by the farmers' unions on December 8, as a part of their agitation against three farm laws introduced by the Centre earlier in September this year. The call for Bharat Bandh has been issued even as the Centre continues to engage in discussions with the farmers' representatives with the sixth round of deliberations being scheduled on December 9.

In a press statement released from the CPI(M) office, the Opposition parties have expressed their solidarity with the ongoing protest by the farmers and have demanded the withdrawal of the three agrarian laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill.

"These new agri-laws passed in the Parliament in a brazen anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India's food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of multi-national agri-business corporates and domestic corporates," the statement reads.

The statement comes even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the Centre have repeatedly assured that MSP will continue to exist even as the farm laws have been implemented. The 11 political parties extending their support to the call for Bharat Band are:

Indian National Congress (INC)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)

CPI (M)

CPI (ML)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)

Apart from these, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and the TRS in Telangana have also extended their support to the nationwide strike on Tuesday. In a statement, the Chief Minister appealed to party workers to make the bandh successful in Telangana. KCR supported the struggle of the farmers against the agricultural laws brought by the Centre and recalled that the TRS had also opposed the farm bills in Parliament stating that "it harms the interests of farmers".

Farmers camping at Singhu border protesting the Centre's new agri laws seek maximum participation from all quarters in 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8, saying over 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi to join the stir — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2020

Next round of talks on December 9

Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9. Asserting that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. On this occasion, he highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

Despite the Centre's repeated assurance and appeals, the farmers' unions have remained stern on continuing with the protest. The unions have issued a call for Bharath Bandh on December 8, Tuesday, which has been supported by several political parties across the country. Indian Tourist Transporters Assn (ITTA) & Delhi Goods Transport Association have also called for strike on December 8 in solidarity with farmers’ protest in Delhi. “51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming & transporting are like 2 sons of a father,” ANI quoted Satish Sherawat, President of ITTA.

