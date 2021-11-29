12 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For Remaining Parliament Winter Session Over August Ruckus

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended on Monday, November 29, for indiscipline in the monsoon session of the House. The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session suspended 12 members including Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and others, as an action taken on the grounds of indiscipline. The House has been adjourned till tomorrow, November 30.

The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11."

12 suspended MPs include:

Elamaram Kareem of CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

Phulo Devi Netam

Chhaya Verma

R Bora

Rajamani Patel

Syed Nasir Hussain

Akhilesh Prasad Singh of INC (Indian National Congress)

Binoy Viswam of CPI (Communist Party of India)

Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri of TMC (Trinamool Congress)

Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai of Shiv Sena

Ruckus during Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 11, during the Monsoon Session, irresponsible behaviour was witnessed in Rajya Sabha when Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black cloths and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws. The suspension has been made in connection with these unusual scenes. Several MPs were seen climbing the tables where the parliamentary staffs were seated right below the chair, while others shouted anti-government slogans. The proceedings were adjourned several times as few members squatted on the tables for over long hours.

