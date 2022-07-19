12 Rebel Shiv Sena MPs Get Y Security Cover Amid Impending Split In Parliamentary Party

As Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray vie for the control of Shiv Sena, the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned Y security cover to 12 rebel party Members of Parliament. They include Shrirang Barne, Bhavana Gawali, Rajendra Gavit, Hemant Godse, Prataprao Jadhav, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Hemant Patil, Rahul Shewale, Shrikant Shinde and Krupal Tumane. As per sources, these Lok Sabha MPs attended a virtual meeting chaired by the Maharashtra CM a day earlier.

Sources revealed that paramilitary personnel will be deployed at all residences and offices of these Sena leaders. They are likely to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today urging him to appoint Rahul Shewale as the new leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Bhavana Gawale as the party Chief Whip, sources added. As of now, only 6 Lok Sabha MPs- Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kiritkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Om Rane Nimbalkar, and Rajan Vichare are in the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

In a representation submitted to Birla on Monday, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader Vinayak Raut asked him to reject any claim put forth by the Shinde camp. He stressed, "You are, therefore, called upon not to acknowledge or entertain representation made by any other MP(s) or acknowledge or entertain any direction/whip issued by anybody else, falsely claiming to be the leader or the chief whip of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. You are further requested to immediately notify me of any such representation made, if at all, by any MPs belonging to our party, so that I can respond to the same and take necessary action".

Eknath Shinde confident of support from MPs

Speaking to the media after landing in Delhi a few hours earlier, Eknath Shinde exuded confidence that all 18 Shiv Sena MPs from Maharashtra will extend support to him. He said, "As of now, the MPs haven't met me. They will definitely meet me tomorrow. Why 12? We have 18 MPs. All of them will meet me. Right now, I held discussions with lawyers regarding OBC reservations. It is very important for the OBC community. The state government is committed to providing justice to the OBC community. I have come here for this issue".