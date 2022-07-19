Last Updated:

12 Shiv Sena MPs Join Eknath Shinde & Meet LS Speaker; Uddhav Suffers Mighty Setback

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, saw his parliamentary party split as 12 Sena MPs joined hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Swagata Banerjee

In another massive twist in the tale of Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday witnessed a split in the Parliamentary party after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which, they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha. 

The 12 Shiv Sena MPs are Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavana Gawali. 

Addressing the media, the Maharashtra CM said, "All 12 MPs have handed over the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. I had a meeting with the lawyers as the OBC reservation matter is to take place tomorrow before the court. We have come forward and formed a govt of Shiv Sena and BJP in the state as we respect the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe saheb. We know the people of Maharashtra have accepted as what we did today is the mandate of the people of Maharashtra given to us two and a half years back. "

He added, "We are working for the people of Maharashtra. PM has extended its full support to this govt. We have formed a natural alliance. Our stand is people's stand. Our govt is getting support every day. I welcome the MPs of Shiv Sena who are with Balasaheb's thoughts. I am here to welcome all the 12 MPs. I want to thank all of them."

'Sanjay Raut is non-cognizabe': CM Shinde

When asked about Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claim that the 12 MPs were pressurised, CM Shinde added, "He (Sanjay Raut) is non-cognizable. It is your misconception. These MPs are elected by lakhs of voters. Our leader of house Rahul Shewale ji will speak about this."

On July 18, these 12 MPs attended a virtual meeting chaired by CM Shinde, following which, the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Vinayak Raut on the very same day wrote to Speaker Om Birla.

In the letter, Raut highlighted that he is the duly appointed leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha. Raut also pointed out that Rajan Vichare is the Chief Whip of the party in the Lower House of the Parliament.

