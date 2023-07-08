Armed Mobs, Hooligans Run Amok As West Bengal Panchayat Polls Turn Into Free-for-all

Armed mobs and hooligans are having a free run as West Bengal votes in the crucial panchayat polls on Saturday (July 8), At least 13 individuals have lost their lives and scores of others injured in violence across Murshidabad, Cooch Behar and other rural areas of North and Central Bengal.

All the principal political parties in the state including the ruling Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have been trading charges on the violence. The dead include at least five members of the TMC, one from the BJP, one CPI(M), and one Congress. One of those killed was an unarmed voter.

In Pirgachha, located in the North 24 Parganas district, Abdullah, the polling booth agent of an independent candidate, was killed. Following the incident, villagers organised a protest, demanding the arrest of the perpetrator. They alleged that the husband of TMC candidate Munna Bibi was responsible for the murder. Police personnel are currently present at the scene, and further details are yet to be disclosed.

At least 32 people have been killed in the last 30 days in the state in political violence. The death toll since July 7 has reached 19 with 13 of those taking place today (July 8). Two children aged 4 and 7 years have been grievously injured when they picked up an unexploded crude bomb.

In many areas, mobs armed with crude bombs and sticks have captured polling booths, looted ballot boxes, and also attacked police personnel.

Nikhil Ranjan Dey, the BJP MLA from South Coochbehar, said, "Our party worker Mahadeb Biswas, who was a polling agent, was killed early in the morning by TMC goons. We will take legal action against them in the High Court, and we will not spare Rajiva Sinha, the State Election Commissioner."

BJP leader Amit Thakur, in his tweet, claimed that ballot boxes in Diamond Harbour were stuffed with TMC votes. Several other political leaders have also lashed out at the TMC for widespread violence in the state.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections - Carnival of DEMO'N'CRACY. Mamata Banerjee's henchman and contract killer, State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha, is executing her plans across the state.

BJP leader and MLA Suvendu Adhikari also tweeted, "West Bengal Panchayat Elections - Carnival of DEMO'N'CRACY. Mamata Banerjee's henchman and contract killer, State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha, is executing her plans across the state." Adhikari has also stated, "We have several reports of TMC workers attacking journalists. Why is Mamata Banerjee silent? There is no security, and democratic rights are being stolen. The TMC booths are being stolen all over the place. The Panchayat Polls are illegal."

On the other, the ruling Trinamool Congress has accused central forces of 'shamelessly failing in their duty'.

Since the announcement of the poll dates, widespread violence has been reported from various parts of Bengal, with at least 15 deaths, including that of a teenager, as reported by the news agency PTI.

At 7 am, polling commenced in 73,887 rural seats of West Bengal, with approximately 5.67 crore people casting their votes to determine the outcome for around 2.06 lakh candidates. By 9 am, a voter turnout of 10.26 percent had been recorded.