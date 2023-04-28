13 MLAs From Udhhav's Camp And 20 NCP MLAs To Join Eknath Shinde, Claims Maha Minister

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday hinted at a massive political development in the state. According to Samant, there are talks that 13 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp are in contact with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also claimed that 20 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party also want to join the Shinde faction and are in talks with the leaders.

The Maharashtra minister also believes that some senior Congress leaders met CM Eknath Shinde in Mahabaleshwar. Samant's declaration, that has created a new set of speculations in Maharashtra politics, comes amid massive instability in state politics.

Maharashtra political instability

Earlier this month, speculations were made about Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion. Several reports played to claim that over 40 NCP MLAs are likely to give their written consent to Ajit Pawar in his next speculated move of joining the BJP. The political movement in Maharashtra was seen as a big jolt to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress. However, Ajit Pawar played down all the rumours claiming his rebellion.

In the present state assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Shiv Sena and BJP has 162 seats and the MVA led by Shiv Sena (UBT) has 121 seats. According to the election commission, the legislative assembly of Maharashtra consists of 288 seats and the political parties require 145 seats to stake a claim for the formation of the government.