146 Eminent Citizens Sign Petition Against Bengal Violence; Submit To President Kovind

In the latest development, a petition against the post-poll Bengal violence has been signed by 146 eminent citizens from various walks of life and submitted to the President of India. This petition has been signed by 146 top retired officials, which include 17 Judges, 63 Bureaucrats, 10 Ambassadors and 56 Armed Forces Officers.

The petition submitted to the President of India states that the citizens, who have signed the petition, are a Forum of Concerned Citizens from various walks of life, including former Judges, senior functionaries of the Police services, Ambassadors and senior Armed Forces Officers.

Bengal violence: 146 eminent citizens sign a petition

The petition addressed to President Kovind reads, "We have an unshakable belief in the greatness of Indian democracy and its sacred institutions, and are fully committed to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, build a robust economy and a healthy cohesive society infused with our millennia-old culture and civilization."

Speaking about the recent alleged political killings and bloodshed after the State Assembly elections in West Bengal, the petition said that this incident has highlighted the need for every right-thinking citizen to observe non-violence at all costs. The eminent citizens in the petition also remarked that a democratic process, which inherently rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation should be respected.

Calling political violence the bane of democratic values, the citizens in the petition said that these values must be preserved at all costs. Stating that law and order is a State subject, the citizens requested that the state and its government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must act in accordance with the constitutional mandate to maintain law and order, curb violence with an iron hand and ensure peace and tranquillity amongst all sections of its people.

"The Centre must keep a close eye on the situation on the basis of the reports of the Governor in the discharge of his Constitutional obligations, reinforce the State’s law and order machinery by inducing a sufficient number of CAPF personnel wherever and whenever necessary for peace and tranquillity," it added.

Read the full petition here:

Read the full list of signatories here:

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in a fraught and heated West Bengal elections, the political violence escalated in the state. Reports of violence against BJP and other opposition party workers, including ghastly attacks against women were reported across the states, and once again there began a war of words, a series of attacks and counter-attacks between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with even the Congress and Left accusing the TMC. While the BJP blamed the TMC for the killings and went on to state that this was what the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee meant by the slogan of the party 'khela hobe', the latter kept refuting the claims, pointing out that the BJP was unable to accept the victory of the party and was indulging in hate-mongering.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)