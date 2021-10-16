15 Dalit Community Groups Meet NCSC Chief; demands Action Over Singhu Border Lynching

Fifteen Dalit organisations met Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla on Saturday and handed over written complaints demanding strict action against those responsible for the brutal murder of a man whose mutilated body was discovered hanging at the site of a farmers' protest near the Singhu border on Friday.

Sampla stated that they were awaiting a report from the Haryana government on the incident before deciding on the next line of action. "Today various organizations of Dalit community met me and have given written complaints against the Singhu border incident. All want that strict action should be taken for the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh at Singhu border," Sampla noted.

Dalit community organisations meet NCSC chairman

"We have already sent a notice to DGP Haryana and Chief Secretary to take strict action and have also asked for return report. We are expecting a report by this evening and then we will decide what action needs to be taken. If needed, I will also go there. I am planning to go to his home town Tarn Taran in Punjab," he added.

He said that farmer leaders had "washed their hands" of the entire situation, but that this was "not correct." "If they (the accused) are sitting with them in protest for 10 months and staying with them, then they are part of that protest only. The spot where they hanged him is also near the stage. Whatever incident occurs there they are responsible for it," he remarked.

Among the organisations that met with the NCSC chairman were the National Schedule Caste Alliance, Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, Ravidas Vishawa Mahapeeth (Delhi), and Valmiki Maha Panchayat. Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, president of the Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, expressed his displeasure with the occurrence. "We strongly condemn it. Every day there is a new incident against the Dalits. We met the chairman of the SC commission. He has given an assurance. We are demanding strict action against culprits," he stated.

Singhu border killing

Haryana Police stated on Friday that a man's body was discovered hanging on a police barricade near the Singhu border, with his hands and legs chopped. In this case, an FIR has been filed. Lakhbir Singh, a resident of the village Cheema Khurd in the Tarn Taran region of Punjab, has been identified as the deceased. According to the police, he was around 36 years old, worked as a labourer, and had no criminal record or political party connection.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/RepublicWorld