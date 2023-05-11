As Per SC, 16 Rebel MLAs Including Eknath Shinde Stand Disqualified: Sanjay Raut

Miffed by Supreme Court's verdict on the Maharashtra political crisis, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is illegal. He alleged that the action of the Governor and the Shinde-Fadnavis government is absolutely illegal. Raut said if the top court has observed that Sunil Prabhu of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Sena remains the official whip, then as per its observation, 16 rebel MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand disqualified.

After SC gave its verdict on Maharashtra political crisis, Sanjay Raut said, "Supreme Court has said that the exercise of discretion by the Governor was not in accordance with the Constitution. SC has also stated that if Uddhav Thackeray has not resigned, they could have reinstated Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

He said, "Speaker to decide on disqualification and that will decide the further course of democracy. Speaker Rahul Narwekar cannot follow the official whip. Raut also asserted that since the process of formation of the government was illegal, the Shinde government is illegal. Sunil Prabhu remains the official whip of Shiv Sena as per SC's observations, so rebel MLAs stand disqualified."

SC announces its judgment in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction

The top court on Thursday, May 11 pronounced its judgment in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction, Supreme Court ruled that the status quo ante cannot be restored as Uddhav Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation.

In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray following a revolt by the Eknath Shinde faction, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was illegal.

It, however, said since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP which was the largest political party in the house.