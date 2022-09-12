Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo yatra and questioned the motive of the foot march, which intends to cover 3,570 km across India.

Noting that Congress will be in Kerala for 18 days against just two days in Uttar Pradesh, CPI(M) called it a strange way to fight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The party, while sharing a graphic, also questioned if the yatra is "Bharat Jodo or seat jodo?".

CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is presently ruling in Kerala while Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is the main opposition. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi is also an MP from Wayanad.

Congress calls CPI(M) the 'A Team of BJP'

Reacting to the development, Congress slammed the CPI(M) and called it the "A team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of Mundu Modi," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"Mundu Modi (Modi in a dhoti or lungi)" is a reference used for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, owing to his style of functioning.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the second day in Kerala on Monday. Rahul Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction on Monday morning.

"Every morning fills me with hope and conviction that a better tomorrow awaits India and our young generation. Everyone for India, Every step for India," he said in a Facebook post.

Besides those turning up to join the foot march, scores of people lined up on both sides of the road to witness the 'padayatra' led by Gandhi.

"Day 5 of #BharatJodoYatra began in right earnest as usual around 7am from Vellayani junction at the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. The morning session of the padayatra will cover around 11 kms moving into the heart of the capital of Kerala," AICC general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.