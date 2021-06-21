19 Gehlot Camp MLAs Want To Meet Congress Top Brass Amid Sachin Pilot's Grouse: Sources

In a fresh twist amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and 13 Independents sought time to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. While BSP legislators- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha joined Congress in September 2019, Mayawati refused to accept this merger. As per sources, these 19 MLAs are working as per the plan of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to counter the Sachin Pilot camp's demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

Their frustration was evident from MLA Rajendra Guda's recent statement that "if we had not supported this government, then today would have been its first death anniversary". The legislators have also been reportedly irked by Congress leader Ajay Maken's reconciliatory statement towards the Tonk MLA and his supporters. Sources added that the 19 MLAs are likely to hold a meeting on June 23 to claim their stake in the Cabinet and political appointments. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot is currently in Delhi where he is likely to meet the Congress high command.

Resentment in Congress' Rajasthan unit persists

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14. While the majority of the Congress MLAs were holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp stayed at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10 when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp.

However, Pilot recently expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, the Tonk MLA reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. As per sources, a breakthrough is in sight after the Congress high command assured Pilot that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios.