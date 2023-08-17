1966 Mizoram Bombing Controversy: Ashok Gehlot Defends Sachin Pilot's Father

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot came to the defence of former Union Minister and Air Force Aviator late Rajesh Pilot, who as accused by the BJP dropped bombs in Mizoram in 1966. The claims were made by BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya who tweeted that Rajesh Pilot was in one of the planes which carried out air strikes in Mizoram on March 5, 1966. Defending the former Congress leader, Gehlot said that the BJP has insulted the entire Indian Air Force.

"Congress leader Rajesh Pilot was a brave pilot of the Indian Air Force. By insulting them, the BJP is insulting the sacrifice of the Indian Air Force. The whole country should condemn this," Gehlot tweeted.

कांग्रेस नेता श्री राजेश पायलट भारतीय वायुसेना के वीर पायलट थे।



उनका अपमान करके भाजपा भारतीय वायुसेना के बलिदान का अपमान कर रही है। इसकी पूरे देश को निंदा करनी चाहिए। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2023

Sachin Pilot fact-checks Malviya on his tweet

Congress MLA Sachin Pilot fact-checked Malviya by sharing his father's appointment letter dated October 1966. Contrary to Malviya's claim, the letter proved that Rajesh Pilot was inducted into the Air Force on October 29, more than six months after the bombings in Mizoram.

"You have the wrong dates, wrong facts… Yes, as an Indian Air Force pilot, my late father did drop bombs. But that was on erstwhile East Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and not as you claim, on Mizoram on the 5th of March 1966. He was commissioned into the IAF only on 29th October 1966! (sic)," Pilot tweeted.

.@amitmalviya - You have the wrong dates, wrong facts…

Yes, as an Indian Air Force pilot, my late father did drop bombs. But that was on erstwhile East Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and not as you claim, on Mizoram on the 5th of March 1966.

He was commissioned into the… https://t.co/JfexDbczfk pic.twitter.com/Lpe1GL1NLB — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 15, 2023

Malviya posted the tweet a couple of days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried cornering the Congress party over the Mizoram airstrikes. "Congress attacked the people of Mizoram with its Air Force. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the country?" PM Modi questioned the party in the Lok Sabha last week.