1975 Emergency: PM Modi, Amit Shah Slam Congress For 'killing World's Largest Democracy'

Marking the 46th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, remarked that 'Congress killed the world's largest democracy'

Marking the 46th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress government, PM Modi on Friday, reminsced how Congress had trampled upon India's democratic ethos. Pledging to strengthen Indian democracy, he paid tribute to all those who resisted the Emergency. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that 'Congress killed the world's largest democracy' on that day. Remembering the sacrifice of innumerable satyagrahis who were jailed overnight, Shah said that the Emergency was imposed to quell the voices against one family.

Modi: 'How Congress trampled over our democratic ethos'

Similarly, BJP chief JP Nadda too remembered the dark chapter in Indian history, remembering all the satyagrahis' torture. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan stated 'Spirit of nationalism remains deeply embedded in DNA of Indians', while condemning the Emergency. Recalling the dark days, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan said 'every possible and cruelest effort was made to silence the voices who were vocal in protest against the Emergency'.

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic'. As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many if those who Opposed Congress' high handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.

