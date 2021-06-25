1975 Emergency: PM Modi, Amit Shah Slam Congress For 'killing World's Largest Democracy'

Marking the 46th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress government, PM Modi on Friday, reminsced how Congress had trampled upon India's democratic ethos. Pledging to strengthen Indian democracy, he paid tribute to all those who resisted the Emergency. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that 'Congress killed the world's largest democracy' on that day. Remembering the sacrifice of innumerable satyagrahis who were jailed overnight, Shah said that the Emergency was imposed to quell the voices against one family.

Modi: 'How Congress trampled over our democratic ethos'

This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency https://t.co/PxQwYG5w1w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021

The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions.



Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021

एक परिवार के विरोध में उठने वाले स्वरों को कुचलने के लिए थोपा गया आपातकाल आजाद भारत के इतिहास का एक काला अध्याय है।



21 महीनों तक निर्दयी शासन की क्रूर यातनाएं सहते हुए देश के संविधान व लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए निरंतर संघर्ष करने वाले सभी देशवासियों के त्याग व बलिदान को नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2021

1975 में आज ही के दिन कांग्रेस ने सत्ता के स्वार्थ व अंहकार में देश पर आपातकाल थोपकर विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर दी। असंख्य सत्याग्रहियों को रातों रात जेल की कालकोठरी में कैदकर प्रेस पर ताले जड़ दिए। नागरिकों के मौलिक अधिकार छीनकर संसद व न्यायालय को मूकदर्शक बना दिया। pic.twitter.com/SvFmEXKYcn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2021

Similarly, BJP chief JP Nadda too remembered the dark chapter in Indian history, remembering all the satyagrahis' torture. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan stated 'Spirit of nationalism remains deeply embedded in DNA of Indians', while condemning the Emergency. Recalling the dark days, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan said 'every possible and cruelest effort was made to silence the voices who were vocal in protest against the Emergency'.

वर्ष 1975 में, आज ही के दिन कांग्रेस ने राजनीतिक स्वार्थों के लिए आपातकाल की घोषणा की, जो भारत के महान लोकतंत्र पर काला धब्बा है।

मैं उन सभी सत्याग्रहियों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने भीषण यातनाएं सहने के बाद भी आपातकाल का विरोध किया, और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की आस्था को संजोकर रखा। pic.twitter.com/xCzqxlVACL — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2021

1975 में आज के ही दिन भारतीय लोकतंत्र का गला घोंटकर #आपातकाल लागू हुआ था।



आम नागरिकों के अधिकार छीन लिये गये,प्रेस के मुंह पर ताला जड़ दिया गया,विरोध में मुखर होने वाली आवाजों को काल कोठरी के अंधेरों में ठूंसकर चुप कराने का हरसंभव और क्रूरतम प्रयास किया गया। #DarkDaysOfEmergency — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 25, 2021

Despite coercive actions thwarting democratic rights during #DarkDaysOfEmergency divisive forces at @INCIndia failed in their attempt to sabotage 🇮🇳’s free will ✊🏼



Spirit of nationalism remains deeply embedded in DNA of sons & daughters of our motherland who refuse to be misled. pic.twitter.com/RVr2UuzORl — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2021

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic'. As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many if those who Opposed Congress' high handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.