FULL CIRCLE? 1978 Throwback Proves Sharad Pawar Once Did What Ajit Pawar Is Doing To Him

While the BJP and Ajit Pawar's move to ally with the saffron party has stunned Maharashtra, with the unexpected alliance, the developments are being identified as a reflection of what transpired back in 1978. Perceived as a repeat of history, in July 1978, NCP patron Sharad Pawar had broken away from the Congress party to form a coalition government with the Janta Party (now BJP) called the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), along with other defectors.

Sharad Pawar, brought down the Vasantdada Patil-led Congress government overnight and in that process, became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the age of 38 the next morning. His first stint as the Chief Minister of the state lasted for 580 days. In less than two years, former PM Indira Gandhi returned to power and ousted the Pawar government. After years of sitting in Opposition, Pawar was allowed to rejoin the Congress by former PM Rajiv Gandhi in 1986.

Sharad Pawar on Maharastra govt

In the current scenario, according to sources, Sharad Pawar clarified that he was not a part of the decision to ally with the BJP and that it was Ajit Pawar's own decision. BJP MLA Girish Mahajan on Saturday claimed that Ajit Pawar has submitted the letter of all 54 NCP MLAs' support to the Governor. However, sources from NCP camp too have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has the support of 30 MLAs.

Addressing a press brief, Sharad Pawar said, "Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline. No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government. We are unaware as to how many people are with Ajit. The BJP doesn't have the numbers. The ones who went and the ones who will leave need to understand the defection laws."

Pawar on Saturday in a tweet revealed that the decision to support the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. He placed on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. Senior NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule through her Whatsapp status said ‘Party & Family Split.’

In a shocking turn of events, on Saturday morning Devendra Fadnavis moved the political narrative in Maharashtra after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state for the second term, and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM.

According to reports, at 5:47 AM the President's Rule was revoked in the state. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

A day before on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

