1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Special Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Cong's Sajjan Kumar

A Special Court on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case pertaining to the killing of two people in West Delhi by a mob allegedly led by him on November 1, 1984. Special judge MK Nagpal said a prima facie case was made against the accused for framing charges against him for the commission of several offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case is related to the killing of S Jaswant Singh and his son S Tarun Deep Singh in West Delhi's Raj Nagar area by a mob consisting of thousands of persons, the prosecution said, alleging that Sajjan was leading the crowd and upon his instigation and abetment, the victims were burnt alive.

The mob had also destroyed, damaged and looted the deceased persons' household items and set their house ablaze. The prosecution also alleged that family members and relatives of the victims were injured.

Sajjan Kumar to be framed under murder, rioting and dacoity

The court noted that there is sufficient material on record for a "prima facie" opinion that the ex-Congress leader was "not only a participant" but also leading the mob. Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora said that charges under offences of murder, rioting and dacoity under Sections 302, 147, 148, 308, 323, 395, 397, 427, 436 and 440 of the IPC were ordered to be framed against him.

"In prima facie opinion of the court, the oral and documentary evidence collected by the IO(s) during the course of investigation of the case is sufficient to make this court to form a prima facie opinion that an unlawful assembly or mob of several thousand persons armed with deadly weapons like danda and iron rods etc. was there on the above said date, time and place and the common object of such mob or unlawful assembly was to resort to large scale looting, arson or destruction of property of Sikhs to avenge the killing of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards...," the court order said.

The court, however, noted there was no sufficient material on record to press IPC Sections 201 (destruction of evidence) or 307 (attempt to murder) against Kumar. The charges will be formally framed on December 16.

If found guilty, the former Congress leader may get a maximum death penalty. Sajjan is presently lodged in a city jail following his conviction in another murder case related to the Sikh riots.

Image: ANI, PTI