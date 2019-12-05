1984 Riots A Congress Conspiracy, Says IK Gujral's Son After Manmohan Blames Narasimha Rao

As a controversy broke out on Thursday after former PM Dr Manmohan Singh said that former PM PV Narashima Rao did not call army during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, IK Gujral's son Naresh Gujral has said that the riots were a Congress conspiracy.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said: "I have said this a lot of times in the Parliament. I want to credit Manmohan Singh that he has reiterated the truth. Back then when few clashes were reported, Gujral Sahab, Air Marshal Arjan Singh, Lt General Arora and Shri Kuldeep Nayyar went to Narasimha Rao's place that cal the army. He said he will inquire about it. But then no step was taken. So they went again during lunch. He was woken because he was sleeping, they told them to take action, but he didn't. So it is known truth that it was a conspiracy of the Congress."

Dr Singh's statement on 1984 riots

His remarks come after Dr Singh, at the event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM IK Gujral, said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Meanwhile, on November 29, the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted a sealed cover report before the Supreme Court regarding the 198 cases closed by the CBI. The Supreme Court will consider the SIT report filed by the SIT team under Justice Dhingra, and the hearing is set to begin hearing in two weeks. Moreover, sources report that the Supreme Court is mulling whether to furnish a copy of the report to the petitioners.

#WATCH Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: When the sad event of '84 took place, IK Gujral ji went to the then HM PV Narasimha Rao&told him,situation is so grave that it's necessary for govt to call Army at the earliest. If that advice had been heeded perhaps '84 massacre could've been avoided https://t.co/Y9yy3j1Sr8 pic.twitter.com/mtQwfUcYLy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

