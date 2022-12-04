1984 Riots Accused Jagdish Tytler Casts Vote In MCD Polls; Evades Republic TV's Questions

Congress leader and accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Jagdish Tytler, evaded questions posed by Republic TV after he cast his vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4, Sunday. Notably, the grand old party came under fierce criticism from the BJP following Tytler’s induction into the party's campaign team for the MCD elections.

Jagdish Tytler casts vote in MCD polls

Appointed as the star campaigner for the Congress in the run-up to the MCD polls, Tytler was seen avoiding Republic TV's questions on his role in campaigning in the MCD polls.

BJP on December 2 attacked the Congress for allowing the 1984 riots accused to campaign for the party. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Congress is a party full of murderers. The Gandhi family supports murders. It is extremely shameful that the grand old party not only included 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler in its election committee for MCD polls but also made him give a speech in a public rally in Delhi yesterday."

Tytler addressing the rally had stated, "There are a lot of lies doing rounds recently. They (BJP) are trying to make two communities fight. But, Congress is one party that does not believe in doing such things."

Tytler in Congress’ MCD poll team

Earlier in November, Congress appointed anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler to the party's Delhi team for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by making him a member of the Pradesh Election Committee for the polls.

A senior leader of the Congress, Tytler has served as a Union Minister in the past in the 2004 Manmohan Singh government but had to step down due to protests. Tytler persistently maintains the stance that the charges against him are yet to be proved.