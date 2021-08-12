'1st Time CM's Name Involved In Dollar Smuggling Case, Vijayan Should Resign': Kerala Cong

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, on Wednesday, August 12, said that it is for the first time that any CM's name has appeared in the dollar smuggling case. Remarking that Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue to hold his Chief Ministerial post, the Kerala Congress president said that Vijayan should immediately resign.

Sudhakaran said, "No Chief Minister has been involved in dollar smuggling before this. It is the first time that the name of a Chief Minister has appeared in the dollar smuggling case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue to hold his post and should resign."

Dollar Smuggling Case: Kerala Cong attacks CM Vijayan

Calling the Kerala High Court (HC) stay as a "setback to the government". Sudhakaran said that the state government is ignorant about its rights. Asserting that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a central agency and the state does not have to right to probe against this, he said that the Constitution has clearly listed the rights and duties of the state and central governments. "There is no provision in the Constitution to register a case against ED by a state government," Kerala Cong chief added.

Demanding Kerala CM's resignation, Sudhakaran said, "During the Solar case in the previous Congress regime, Pinarayi Vijayan had demanded resignation from then CM Oommen Chandy, stating that an administrator, who is accused of corruption, cannot continue as the chief minister. If he remembers this statement, then he should immediately resign as CM."

This latest development comes in the backdrop of Customs in their show-cause notice to 6 accused in the dollar smuggling case, which revealed that accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS had said that Vijayan and former Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly P Sreeramakrishnan had sent foreign currency through UAE Consulate General Office.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kerala government received a setback after the Kerala High Court stayed its notification constitution of a judicial commission to conduct an investigation against the ED officers, who are currently probing the gold and dollar smuggling cases. CM Vijayan-led Kerala government had alleged that Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were forced to give statements against the Chief Minister and other officials in the case.

