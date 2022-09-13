2 AAP MLAs Convicted In Rioting Case In Embarrassment For Party; BJP Guns For Their Ouster

In an embarrassment for AAP, its Delhi MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi were convicted for rioting and attacking policemen in a case dating back to 2015. On February 20, 2015, a mob demanded the custody of two men who were arrested and brought to the Burari Police Station While the police personnel tried to pacify the crowd, the aforesaid legislators joined the mob and attacked them. While a total of 17 persons including Jha and Tripathi were convicted, the court acquitted 10 others in this case.

While Jha is a two-time MLA from Burari, Tripathi has won from Model Town since 2013. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta held that the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the AAP MLAs had indulged in sloganeering and provoked the crowd which encouraged them to get violent. This resulted in stone-pelting thereby causing injuries to policemen Bharat Rattan, Mohan Lal and Babu Lal.

Moreover, the court ruled that the aim of the mob was to teach the police a lesson and overawe it by the use of force. The accused were convicted under Sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object) of the IPC. The arguments on the quantum of sentence will be heard on the next date of hearing.

BJP lashes out at AAP

The conviction of the two AAP MLAs comes at a juncture when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is at loggerheads with BJP over a number of issues including the Delhi liquor scam, 'Operation Lotus' and allegations against LG AK Saxena. In a video statement, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta asked the Delhi CM to not only sack Jha and Tripathi from AAP but also the Assembly. Accusing AAP leaders of violating the Constitution, he dubbed the conduct of the aforesaid legislators 'shameful'.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta remarked, "Once again, the ugly face of AAP has been exposed. AAP leaders, MLAs, Ministers indulge in corruption, hooliganism, and rioting. Their corporators are held guilty and sent to jail. AAP talks about morality and honesty. But they are not even removed from the party. Today, the AAP MLAs have been held guilty in a case pertaining to rioting and attacking police. This is very shameful for democracy."