2 CMs In Rajasthan - One Took Oath, Other Declared By Congress High Command: BJP Gen Secy

The statement was in reference to the ongoing cold war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Press Trust Of India

Rajasthan has two chief ministers -- one who has taken the oath and the other who has been declared by the Congress high command, BJP's national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said Sunday.

"We have not seen any state where such turmoil is taking place. One is the chief minister who has taken oath and the other has been declared by the Congress high command," Singh said.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan next year.

"Our main target is the assembly. Seeing that we are making a complete strategy," he told reporters at the BJP state headquarters where he held a booth campaign in-charge workshop.  Singh alleged that Rajasthan has the highest fuel price in comparison to its neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana due to the Congress-led government's misgovernance.

The party will launch a movement against the state government, Singh added.

