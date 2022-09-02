In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV on Friday learnt that the second phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will take place in the month of October. While only Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively on June 30, 18 Ministers were inducted into the Cabinet on August 9. As per sources, 20 more Ministers are likely to find a place in Maharashtra's Council of Ministers. Most importantly, sources revealed that there might be a split in Congress' Maharashtra unit soon.

2 Congress leaders who served as Ministers previously are purportedly in touch with the ruling coalition and might be sworn in as part of the Cabinet expansion. This rift in Congress came to the fore when at least 7 MLAs cross voted in favour of BJP in the MLC polls which took place in June. In this context, sources told Republic TV that senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan spoke to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently. In the telephonic conversation that lasted for about 20 minutes, Chavan reportedly expressed his frustration at not being able to work properly within his own party.

First phase of Cabinet expansion

In the first phase of the Cabinet expansion, 9 MLAs each from BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The nine MLAs from the BJP who were inducted into the Council of Ministers were Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Ravindra Chavan. Barring Save and Lodha, all others have served as Ministers in the past.

While Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Mungantiwar, Khade and Chavan served as Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government from 2014 to 2019, Vikhe Patil and Gavit were Ministers when Congress-NCP was in power. On the other hand, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Deepak Kesarkar of the Eknath Shinde camp were also inducted into the Cabinet. Except for Sawant and Kesarkar, the rest of them were a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

Sanjay Rathod's inclusion in the Maharashtra Cabinet came even as BJP was at the forefront in demanding his ouster and arrest barely a year ago. After coming under the scanner for his alleged role in the suicide of social media star Pooja Chavan, Rathod resigned as a Minister on February 28, 2021. As the size of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 Ministers including the Chief Minister.