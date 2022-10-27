2-day 'Chintan Shivir' Of State Home Ministers In Haryana From Thursday; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Address

Home ministers of all states are confabulating for two days here to discuss a host of internal security issues, including checking cybercrimes, ensuring women's security and coastal security, officials said on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference named 'Chintan Shivir' on both Thursday and Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the state home ministers and top police officials on Friday through video conference.

In most states, the chief ministers are holding charge of the home department.

The objective of the 'Chintan Shivir' is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in the prime minister's Independence Day speech, an official said.

Development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the event.

The role of 'Nari Shakti' is important to achieve the goal of 'Developed India by 2047' and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them, the official said.

The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination in these areas.

Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the 'Chintan Shivir', another official said.

On the first day, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property are being discussed. On Friday, matters such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women's safety and border management will be discussed.

'Chintan' is planned on issues of drug trafficking including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Committee of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD, NIDAAN or the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-offenders and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Protection of borders and development of border areas will be discussed under the themes of land border management and coastal security. Enhancing conviction rate by technology-based investigation using Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and IT modules - NAFIS, ITSSO, and NDSO and Cri-MAC - will also be deliberated upon.

Initiatives like Safe City Project, 112-Single Emergency Response System, anti-human trafficking units in districts, women's help desks in police stations and biometric identity cards for fishermen will also be discussed. The purpose of the sessions is to encourage and ensure the participation of state governments on these issues. Home ministers of all states and Lieutenant Governors and administrators of Union Territories have been invited to the 'Chintan Shivir'. State home secretaries, director generals of police and director generals of central armed police forces and central police organisations will also participate in the programme.

