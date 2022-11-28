2 Maharashtra Ministers To Visit Belagavi On Dec 3 For 'deliberations' As Border Row Rages

Amid an escalation in the border row with Karnataka, two Maharashtra Ministers- Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraje Desai will visit Belagavi on December 3. On November 22, the Eknath Shinde-led government appointed them as nodal ministers to coordinate with the legal team regarding the Supreme Court case on the state’s border dispute with Karnataka. They were also given the responsibility of coordinating with the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti- a Karnataka-based political party that supports the merger of areas having Marathi-speaking people with Maharashtra.

While MES candidates have often been elected from constituencies in the Belagavi district, the party drew a blank in the 2018 Karanataka Assembly election. In a letter addressed to Patil and Desai on November 27, the outfit invited them to Belagavi for holding discussions with its workers regarding various aspects pertaining to the border dispute. Accepting the invite, Patil asserted, "Let's meet, there is definitely a way out of the discussions".

The MES wrote, "The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute case is going on in the Supreme Court. At this juncture, you have been appointed as the nodal Minister. It is the desire of the Madhyawarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and its workers that you should hold deliberations in Belagavi over this question and some other questions. It is our humble request that you should visit Belagavi at the earliest."

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The present controversy emanated from Basavaraj Bommai's assertion on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after meeting Karnataka Border and River Formation Commission chairperson and former SC judge Shivaraj Patil on Sunday, Bommai revealed that he will visit Delhi on November 29. During his visit, he shall meet senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to discuss everything related to the border dispute case pending before the Supreme Court. Moreover, he was quoted as saying by PTI, "Justice Shivaraj Patil is confident that the Constitution, the provisions of the State Reorganisation Act and facts are with us".