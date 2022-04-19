'2 Owaisis Together Pushing BJP Agenda': Sena Continues Jibe At Raj Thackeray, AIMIM Chief

Taking a dig at MNS president Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena quipped that "two Owaisis" are furthering BJP's secret agenda in Maharashtra. While the pan-India opposition has often accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of having a tacit understanding with BJP, Raj Thackeray's recent demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques has given rise to speculation that he too is furthering the saffron party's narrative. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut described Thackeray as a "Navhindu Owaisi" once again.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Once he (Balasaheb Thackeray) had made it clear, 'I want to awaken the Hindus, but I don't want to be the Khomeini of Hindus'. But the person trying to imitate Balasaheb Thackeray is in a hurry to become the Asaduddin Owaisi of the Hindus. Who will tell him that such haste is unwise! BJP has placed both these Owaisis on their lap and started preparations for 2024 via them."

"In Maharashtra, two Owaisis have come together to take forward BJP's hidden agenda. The Centre is watching this unfold like a dumb spectator. This is not a sign of good politicians. The British used the 'divide and rule' policy. If the country's politicians have to use this strategy to rile then the freedom struggle and sacrifice will be a waste," he added. Earlier, Raut alleged that the loudspeaker row was part of a strategy to fuel communal tensions in Maharashtra and topple the government.

Loudspeaker row

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on April 12, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law in the country. He also asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

After a meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. Meanwhile, Owaisi responded to Shiv Sena comparing Raj Thackeray to him in the present political context. According to him, he was being unnecessarily dragged into the feud between the Maharashtra CM and the MNS chief.