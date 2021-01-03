2 Scindia Loyalists Made Ministers As MP CM Shivraj Expands Cabinet For The Third Time

On January 3, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded with the induction of two loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Their exit from the Congress party had led to the fall of then 15-month-old Kamal Nath government, after which Chouhan took over as Chief Minister for the fourth term, in March 2020.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput during the brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma and several ministers of the State Cabinet were also present in the oath ceremony.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and congratulated the two newly sworn-in Cabinet ministers.

साथी श्री @tulsi_silawat को मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



अब एक नई ऊर्जा के साथ हम साथ मिलकर मध्यप्रदेश की प्रगति एवं विकास के लिए कार्य करेंगे।



मुझे विश्वास है कि सशक्त और समर्थ #AatmaNirbharMP के निर्माण का सपना तेजी से साकार होगा। pic.twitter.com/qC46rZfCM0 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 3, 2021

After the collapse of the Congress government, ever since Chouhan took over as the Chief Minister for the fourth term in March 2020, this is the third expansion of the State Cabinet. Scindia loyalists Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput were among Congress MLAs who resigned in March last year and joined the BJP with Scindia.

They had been inducted into the Cabinet in April last year during its first expansion. However, they had to step down in October as they were not members of the State legislature because the coronavirus pandemic delayed the by-polls. There is a mandatory provision that a non-MLA, who got inducted in the Cabinet, should get elected to the State Assembly within six months.

In the Assembly by-polls held on November 3, BJP won 19 seats as against that of Congress' 9. Additionally, 15 out of the 22 ex-Congress rebels who had been given tickets by BJP secured victory. However, Dabra candidate Imarti Devi who was called "item" by Kamal Nath faced defeat. Thus, BJP's strength in the 230-member state Assembly increased to 126 in contrast to 96 MLAs of Congress.

