20 BJP Office-bearers Quit Party In Beed Over Exclusion Of Pritam Munde From Union Cabinet

Days after the mega cabinet overhaul, more than 20 office-bearers of the BJP from Maharashtra's Beed district have tendered their resignations. According to a local BJP leader, the party workers have resigned in protest against the decision of excluding BJP MP Pritam Munde Khade from the newly-expanded Union council of ministers. In addition, the BJP leader on Sunday also stated that members of Beed Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti along with BJP councillors from Ambajogai have left for Mumbai to submit their resignations.

BJP members resign over the exclusion of Pritam Munde from Union cabinet

As per reports, a member of the Beed Zilla Parishad and a member of the Panchayat Samiti have quit the party along with BJP district general secretary, student wing president, district vice president, tehsil president, and district vice president of the BJP youth wing. The resignation letters were handed over to BJP district president Rajendra Maske.

"Pritam Munde was in the reckoning to get a cabinet berth, but her name was dropped at the last minute. Thousands of workers of BJP were waiting to see Pritam Munde get a place in the expanded council of ministers. However, their dream was shattered when her name did not figure in the final list. In protest, I am resigning from the post," said BJP Beed district general secretary Sarjerao Tandle.

'Never demanded anything, no differences': Pankaja Munde

However, BJP leader and the party's national secretary Pankaja Munde had broken her silence over her sister Pritam Munde's non-inclusion in the expanded cabinet. Pankaja Munder had maintained that she and her sister never demanded anything from the party's top brass. In addition, she further said that they have no differences with the ones who took oath as 'they are also the followers of Gopinath Munde'. Even so, Munde had acknowledged that many party workers were keen and confident that Pritam Munder will be included in the council of ministers. She added that they were miffed as her sister was not inducted into the expanded cabinet. Munde is expected to hold a meeting with the miffed office-bearers in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pritam Munde and I never demanded anything (Ministerial Berth). I have no differences with those who have taken the oath as they are also the followers of Gopinath Munde: Pankaja Munde on her sister not getting a Ministerial berth during Union Cabinet expansion pic.twitter.com/H2DITFIrVU — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Pankaja Munde is a former minister of Maharashtra and late BJP senior leader Gopinath Munde's daughter. Before the cabinet reshuffle, Pritam Munde's name had been doing rounds, however, Vanjara community leader Dr Bhagwat Karad was inducted as the minister of state. As per reports, Karad had been groomed by Gopinath Munde, who is largely credited for expanding the BJP organisation among OBCs and other caste groups.

Shiv Sena alleges ploy against Pankaja Munde

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has claimed that the decision to induct Karad was being done to 'finish' the political career of Pankaja Munde. In an editorial in the party's mouthpiece Saamna, Executive Editor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut remarked that Bhagwat Karad was preferred over Pankaja Munde's sister Pritam Munde who is the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Beed.

"Bhagwat Karad became an MoS. This is a ploy to finish off Pankaja Munde politically. While Karad grew up in the shadow of Gopinath Munde, he was made a Minister without thinking about Pritam Munde. There is enough suspicion that this is an attempt to divide the Wanjari community and teach a lesson to Pankaja Munde." said Sanjay Raut in his Saamna editorial

With PTI Inputs