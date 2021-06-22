'20 Nations Interested In Adopting CoWIN': Amit Malviya Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi & Lobby

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday claimed that India's COVID-19 vaccination portal- CoWIN had received interest from 20 nations who wanted to adopt it. Citing a news media report, Amit Malviya hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that while his lobby was attacking CoWIN, 20 nations from across the world wanted to adopt the portal for their respective COVID-19 immunization campaigns.

"While Rahul Gandhi and assorted lobby of professional critics kept attacking Cowin, the universal Covid vaccination app, more than 20 nations want to adapt it… It must be a terrible feeling for these India haters to see their venom not find any takers," said the BJP leader.

According to the report cited by Amit Malviya, the Union Health Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and the National Health Authority are hosting-- Co-WIN Global Conference on June 30 inviting health and technology experts of 20 countries. Several of these countries such as the UAE, Vietnam, Peru, Mexico, Iraq, and others have expressed interest in adopting India's CoWIN portal for their COVID-19 vaccination drives.

COVID-19 Vaccination drive in India

India on Monday achieved record-breaking vaccination figures administering 80.96 lakh vaccine doses, nearly the highest single-day figure for the country. After the terrific figures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all front-line warriors for the landmark achievement and congratulated the citizens who took the vaccine.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine,” tweeted PM Modi.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses were administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on June 22, out of which 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.