2008 Ahmedabad Blasts: BJP Alleges Direct Link Between Samajwadi Party And Kin Of Convict

In a sensational claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged a direct connection between the convicts of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Branding the Opposition as a terrorist sympathizer, Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared photographs proving that the family member of a convict was associated with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"One of the 49 convicts of the deadly serial blasts in Ahmedabad is Mohammad Saif , son of Samajwadi Party leader Shahbad Ahmed," revealed Thakur, sharing photos of then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Ahmed. "Did Akhilesh call him over biryani? His son was the mastermind and involved in the blasts," he stated.

Anurag Thakur further stated that not only was SP associated with convicts of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, but they also appealed to the courts to withdraw cases against some of them. Citing the court's response to a petition by the Akhilesh-led government in 2014, Thakur said, "Now you are withdrawing cases against them, tomorrow will you award them the Padma Bhushan?"

'Not Samajwadi, but Samaj Virodhi'

"When it comes to terrorism, BJP's attitude and mindset have always been of zero tolerance, but SP takes stands in complete support of terrorism and provides them protection. The party even promised in its manifesto to withdraw cases against Muslim youths involved in terrorist activities," he added.

Intensifying his attack on theSamajwadi party, Thakur said, "The SP grants protection to terrorists, therefore PM Modi referred to their red caps as 'red alerts for UP'. They even raise questions against the police. They are not Samajwadi but Samaj Virodhi. We haven't forgotten the Batla House encounter. We are well aware of SP's affection towards terrorists. There is a clear cut connection between the SP and the Ahmedabad blasts convicts."

Ahmedabad serial blasts: 38 convicts awarded death sentence

On Friday, a court in Gujarat awarded death sentences to 38 convicts of the serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200 in the state capital. Another 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, some of the bombs were planted at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were admitted, keeping in mind the possibility of PM Modi visiting the patients.

In the order, the court termed the case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Image: PTI/ANI