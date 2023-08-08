2018 Vs 2023: When Scindia Had Rahul's Ears To A Fiery BJP Orator In Parliament

Discussion on the No-Confidence Motion commenced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The debate on the motion which was initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, will also see Rahul Gandhi presenting his arguments and viewpoints in the Lower House. According to sources, a diverse group of speakers, including 20 representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 15 from the Congress party, are poised to present their perspectives on the matter.

However, in a fascinating turn of events, the ongoing debate has provided a striking contrast between the years 2018 and 2023. What adds a layer of intrigue to this debate is the presence of one special face among the BJP speakers. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Union Minister and prominent BJP leader, stands out prominently as one of the MPs set to engage in the deliberations on the No-Confidence motion. Scindia's unique position becomes apparent when we consider his history within the political arena.

Notably, Scindia was once a close ally of Rahul Gandhi within the Grand Old Party. Their association in the Congress party was marked by shared interests and camaraderie. This bond was evident during the 2018 No-Confidence motion, where Scindia who was then Congress PM, found himself seated beside Rahul on the Opposition benches. It was a moment of shared purpose, underscored by the now-famous wink from Rahul towards Scindia after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the motion.

(Image credit: PTI/Getty photo)

However, the political landscape underwent a seismic shift in 2020, dramatically altering the course of Scindia's political journey. The year witnessed a rebellion led by Scindia and his 22 loyalist MLAs, resulting in the toppling of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. This event led to Scindia's switch to the BJP, marking a pivotal transition in his political allegiance.

Fast forward to 2023, and the contrast is stark. The once-close associate, Scindia, who sat beside Rahul during the 2018 No-Confidence motion, is now positioned on a different side of the aisle. His decision to switch sides and align with the BJP has transformed his role within the political narrative. In the ongoing debate, Scindia finds himself taking a stance directly opposite to his former ally, Rahul, as he speaks in support of the ruling party against the no-confidence motion.