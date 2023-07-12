2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Bail To AAP's Tahir Hussain In Five Out Of 11 Cases

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 12) granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five of the 11 cases registered against him for his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots. The judgment was pronounced by Justice Anish Dayal, who had earlier reserved the order on April 10.

Hussain was booked in five separate instances of violence in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots and all five FIRs (80/2020, 91/2020, 92/2020, 117/2020 and 120/2020) were registered at Dayal Pur Police Station. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including attempt to murder, rioting, mischief by fire and criminal conspiracy.

Hussain still remains behind bars

Despite getting relief in the 2020 Delhi riots case, Hussain continues to remain behind bars in another 11 FIRs lodged against him, including an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case alleging a 'larger conspiracy' of committing riots.

Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, who appeared as legal counsel of Hussain in Delhi HC, argued that there are no specific acts which can be attributed to Hussain by the Delhi Police. Khurshid highlighted that his client has been behind bars for three years, whereas, all his co-accused are out on bail.

The communal clashes broke out in Delhi after clashes between two groups on February 24, 2020. The protesters opposing the Citizenship Bill 2020 rocked the national capital with their demands, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured. On June 2, 2020, the Delhi Police filed two chargesheets in the Delhi riots case. Hussain was named the 'main conspirator' in one of the chargesheets.

(Report by Sambhav Sharma)