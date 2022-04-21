2021 Video From Haldia Accessed: Is Man Pelting Stone At BJP Convoy Jahangirpuri Accused?

Days after the violence in Jahangirpuri, Republic has accessed footage of 2021 from Haldia. It is footage from what was allegedly an attack on Suvendu Adhikari, one of the biggest rivals of Mamata Banerjee in the sensational Assembly elections of West Bengal. In the footage, a man can be seen pelting a large stone at the convoy of Adhikari.

The man has an uncanny resemblance to Ansar, the key conspirator of the Jahangirpuri violence. There are many questions now arising- Is that Ansar? Was he linked to the Haldia attack?

"On May 2, when I was going to get my certificate, over 100 workers of the TMC pelted stones at me. He was one of them," said Adhikari, confirming Ansar's identity.

"Ansar might be linked to TMC": BJP

Reacting to the video, Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya said, "I am not surprised, because Ansar does have links with Haldi he was born there." The Party's IT Cell head, added, "And the alacrity with which TMC has rushed its delegation here to Delhi indicates that Ansar can well be part of the TMC syndicate. They have sent their delegation to provide cover for what is happening here in Delhi. Especially, now that NSA has been imposed on him, it would have come as a jolt to the TMC because one of their men is under the scanner of law. "

Meanwhile, a new picture of the key accused in Jahangirpuri violence with a TMC councillor has started doing the rounds. Earlier, his pictures with AAP & BJP workers had also surfaced and led to a blame game in the political world.

Violent clashes broke out on April 16 between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence in the area. On Sunday, a day after the attack, Delhi Police arrested 35-year-old Ansar, who was involved in conspiring the communal clashes. National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed on him as he continues to be in police custody.