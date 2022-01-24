Last Updated:

2022 Budget Session To Begin With President's Address On Jan 31; COVID Protocols In Place

The Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin from 9 AM and Lok Sabha would commence discussions from 4 PM. The Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1.

Budget Session

The Budget Session of the parliament will commence from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. According to ANI, all necessary COVID-19 protocols will be implemented in the upcoming Budget Session. The Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin from 9 AM and Lok Sabha would commence discussions from 4 PM. The Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1, after which the new protocol will come into effect from February 2.

The 2022 Budget is the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It comes against the backdrop of the gradual recovery of the Indian economy in the aftermath of the 2-year-long COVID-19 pandemic. 

Massive COVID outbreak in Parliament

In the run-up to the parliament session, several staffers and members have tested positive for COVID-19. On January 9, a massive COVID outbreak was reported in the Parliament after more than 400 staffers tested positive.

On January 10, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID scenario ahead of the Budget Session. The two leaders directed the Secretaries-General of both Houses to examine in detail the current spread of Coronavirus. They also asked the Secretaries to suggest effective measures to safely conduct the upcoming session. 

However, by January 23, the outbreak number doubled with more than 875 staff members of the House, as well as Vice President Naidu contracting the disease. 

Following the mass testing, remaining staff members have been advised to follow all COVID-related precautions with utmost care. The government has tightened all safety guidelines in and around the building. Several employees of both the Houses of the Parliament have been put under observation, while those in close contact with their COVID-positive peers have been sent in isolation. 

